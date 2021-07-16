Angeles Dodgers could cut and dump Trevor Bauer ASAP

Journalist Bil Plaschke ESPN said the Angels dodgers could cut to Trevor bauer how much already and explained the reasons.

Reasons:

No teammate agreed to publicly offer even the slightest affirmative testimony, no one dared to mention his name.

Dodgers they removed everything that has to do with their name from their virtual and physical stores. The Angels dodgers They are recognized as a team with a lot of humanitarian sense and that even distinguishes them from the rest according to ESPN, a character like Trevor bauer It doesn’t do them any good when it comes to recovery. On Wednesday, Bauer’s leave was extended until July 27, and there doesn’t seem to be a way back he can go back. At this point, even if he’s never charged with a crime, it seems obvious that Bauer will never get back on the mound for the Dodgers, ESPN’s Plaschke explained.

So why haven’t they revealed it?

For the Dodgers to release him they must take care of those 100 million that remain from his contract, however, if Trevor bauer the guilty MLB he can destroy that contract with no or minimal payment, something the Dodgers are possibly waiting for, according to said ESPN reporter.

Why are the Dodgers still waiting for MLB to do the dirty work?

By releasing Trevor bauer , it could cost them the nearly $ 100 million remaining on their contract. It would probably also result in all kinds of legal action against the team by MLB , the players union, and Bauer, whose contract is protected by the same policy that has led to his administrative leave.

In a poll done on social networks, Baue turned out to be the most hated player in MLB and the seventh least loved athlete in the world.