Angela Robinson directing the remake of ‘The Craving’

Will Deadline report that Warner Bros. will make a remake of ‘The anxiety‘(The Hunger), the 1983 vampire film with which the late director Tony Scottinici his rise to fame. The media advances that Angela Robinson (‘Wonder Women and Professor Marston’) finalizes the negotiations with the studio to direct this film that will have a script by Jessica Sharzer.

Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon starred in the original film centered on Miriam Blaylock (Deneuve), a woman who collects not only Renaissance art and Ancient Egyptian pendants but, above all, lovers and souls. Modern and elegant, Miriam is a timeless Manhattan resident vampire, a woman blessed with beauty and cursed with her thirst for blood.

The film will be produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter, with Mike McGrath serving as executive producer. Recall that the original tape adapted a novel by Whitley Streiber.