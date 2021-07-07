Ángela Peralta, the Mexican soprano who enchanted Maximiliano de Habsburgo

Milan, New York, Salzburg, Paris: no stage was too big for Ángela Peralta, the most renowned soprano of the Second Mexican Empire.

Ángela Peralta had in the palm of her hand the main stages of the world with only 20 years of age. Five years earlier, Giuseppe Verdi had summoned her to take a Leading role in his most recent opera, in one of the main theaters of Mexico City.

By then, it mattered little that the lead soprano I would have been born into a family without many resources. After a tour of the cultural capitals of Europe, the emperor of Mexico called her back to her home country. Maximilian of Habsburg wanted to hear her sing.

Of voice and name

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Angela Peralta received the highest artistic education that existed in Mexico since I was six years old. A native of the northwestern state of Sinaloa, she made her way into the world of opera as The Mexican Nightingale. At just fifteen years old, her father urged her to enjoy his international renown and undertake a tour of at least two years through the most important cities in Europe.

Milan, Salzburg, Paris, Rome. No scenario was enough; no ears experienced enough for your operatic prowess. According to historical records, on one occasion he had to go out to greet up to 32 times after his intervention at La Scala ended: the ovations of the public lit the room like unquenchable flames.

Her performances in Italy caused people to refer to her as “Angelica di voce e di nome”, which translates as “Angela of voice and name“. In addition to his skill as a soprano, he distinguished himself as a harpist and composer of waltzes, gallops and fantasies. It was no surprise to anyone that, with the success he enjoyed throughout the world, before reaching 40 years of age he he had been married twice. She didn’t need a man to support her.

The song of the nightingale

Photo: .

It was in 1865. Angela Peralta had received an imperial invitation to appear in front of Maximiliano de Habsburgo who, amazed by what he had learned of his presentations in Europe, felt the urgent need to hear it live. The emperor was in charge of arranging the Imperial Theater in Mexico City so that, with due pomp, the soprano could play her best presentation so far -And at home.

That night, when the curtain fell, Maximilian of Habsburg was so amazed that he had no choice but to make her a Chamber Singer of the Empire. With this new recognition, Peralta toured the Bajío with operas that had lit the european theaters. In Mexico he received the same reaction from viewers, fired up with his talent.

Immediately afterwards he sailed to the Old Continent, to continue your successes across the sea. However, her husband fell ill upon arrival in Paris, and did not survive for more than a few months. The loss forced her to return to her home country, where she dedicated herself to preserving the active opera spaces. After a fulminant yellow fever infection, Peralta he lost his life when he was only 38 years old. Today, several Mexican theaters bear his name, from Sonora to Guanajuato.

