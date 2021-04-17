Angela Merkel receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

hello.com

His banner, the staff, the medals … These are the insignia that will accompany the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is a true tribute to her military career and her service as the Queen’s consort for 73 years. Although he retired from the British Royal Navy in 1951, dedicating 13 of them to his work in the militias, he continued to have a very close connection with the military environment. Felipe of Edinburgh himself was in charge of choosing the honorific elements that have worn on the altar of the Chapel of St. George, sewn with transparent thread and arranged on nine cushions, and on his coffin. The flag of his origins Since last weekend, the Duke’s coffin, located in a private room in Windsor, was covered by his personal banner, a flag that is based on his Greek and Danish roots, since from his birth he obtained the title of prince of Greece and Denmark. Each member of the Royal Family has his own banner based on his noble title to be used throughout the United Kingdom and, in particular, to be hoisted in the habitual residence. The consort kings also have an official banner although it has some differences: the same flag is used for both the United Kingdom and Commonwealth territories and, although they present the same distribution as the flag of other direct members of the Royal House, their insignia pertain to badges from their premarital life or family. – Nazism, deaths and abandonment: the tragedies that marked the youth of Philip of Edinburgh In the case of the Duke of Edinburgh, his banner, as usual, has four divisions. The first one consists of three blue lions and nine red hearts on a yellow canvas, which represents Denmark. To his right, the white cross of the flag of Greece, symbolizing the Duke’s country of origin. At the bottom left, five vertical black and white stripes representing his roots: the Mountbatten surname and family. Next to them, and as the last insignia, there is a castle in black and red colors of the city of Edinburgh, since Prince Philip obtained this title when he became King Consort. This banner has an emotional significance as the Duke of Edinburgh renounced his Greek titles to become a British citizen and be able to marry the Queen. The symbol of his military rank During the funeral ceremony in the Chapel of San Jorge, the rest of the decorations were arranged on the altar on cushions. Another element that has great relevance in the life of the Duke of Edinburgh is his staff of Field Marshal (Field Marshal). This rank is the highest in the British Army since 1736 that has been recently obtained by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Charles. The Duke of Edinburgh was the second consort to receive him, after Prince Albert, from his spouse, Queen Elizabeth II in 1954. This fact demonstrates the great service he gave to the military during his active years and consolidates a career of success. “His Royal Highness embodied commitment and duty. He himself was a World War II veteran and an example of that remarkable generation. We will remember a dynamic, energetic and charismatic leader who generously gave his time and advice; a man who he was fascinated by technology and the future, and we will remember him for his deep interest in our soldiers and their families and for the example he set of service and duty, “read a statement written by the British Navy mourning the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. . Mon Repos, the Greek palace that unites Philip of Edinburgh with Queen Sofia Medals and decorations for their services In addition to these important insignia, many others have been placed during the ceremonial funeral, although not all, since there was no space for them. The Duke of Edinburgh had 61 decorations and awards from 53 different countries, as reported by Stephen Segrave, secretary of the Central Chancellery of the Orders of Chivalry for the Daily Mail. Prince Philip himself chose those symbols that he wanted to be present in his last goodbye, among which are his naval cap of the Prince, who obtained the title of High Admiral in 2011, and the sword that he has worn in some ceremonial events. Among the medals and decorations are the British Commonwealth campaign medal in the shape of a star, awarded for his service during World War II; the Star of the Atlantic that he received in 1945 for his work during the Battle with the homonymous name; the Star of Africa with which he was awarded in 1943 and which was awarded to those who served in the North of the African continent between 1940 and 1943; the Burma Star (with the Pacific rosette), which he received in 1945 to honor the British forces that participated in the Burma Campaign; the Star of Italy; the Medal of War, awarded to those who served the Armed Forces in the Merchant Navy and with a mention, in that of the Duke of Edinburgh, for the help he gave to detect enemy ships; the coronation medal of King George VI, in 1937; that of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953; that of the Silver Jubilee, Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary on the throne; Canadian Forces decoration with four bars; the New Zealand Commemoration medal in 1990; the George Cross Malta 50th Anniversary Medal in 1992; the Greek War Cross in 1950 for his heroism in times of militias; the Croix de Guerre (France) in 1948 to honor those who fought against the Axis nations in World War II; and the medal for service and good conduct of the Royal Navy that he received in 2016. Other important decorations arranged at his funeral have been the star and necklace of the British Empire, the orders of Greece and Denmark and the wings of the Royal Force. British Air Force (RAF).