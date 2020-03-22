Angela Merkel quarantined after her doctor tested positive for coronavirus

Angela Merkel was quarantined after being in contact with a German doctor infected with coronavirus, as reported by his spokesman Steffen Seibert this Sunday.

The statement does not give more details about his situation, but according to public television ZDF, which quotes government sources, a doctor who injected him with the common flu vaccine would have tested positive.

The German chancellor and federal state leaders agreed today to restrict contacts and ban meetings of more than two people to try to contain the spread of the outbreak.

German media at the end of the videoconference between Merkel and the representatives of the “Länder” report will allow to go outside with another person, expandable to more if it is a family unit or other forms of coexistence.

There was no agreement for the extension of population confinement on a national scale, a system that is already implemented in Bavaria, but which is opposed by other federal states.

On Monday, the Executive is expected to address a shock package, which will be defined in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, followed by another session on Wednesday and the entry into parliamentary proceedings on Friday.

Public television ARD announced yesterday that Merkel’s coalition will approve a new debt of at least 150,000 million euros, while other media double that amount.

Likewise, a battery of aid is foreseen to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus on citizens, including guarantees against evictions for those who cannot pay the rent.