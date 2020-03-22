Angela Merkel in home quarantine after being in contact with a coronavirus infected doctor

The worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to add infections throughout the planet. In the case of Germany, they are already 22.2213 people infected, 84 dead and 223 individuals recovered. Well, the Foreign Minister of that country has officially announced that she has decided to seclude herself at home, fearing that she may be infected. The German Government has issued a statement explaining that Angela Merkel “immediately enters home quarantine” after learning that a doctor with whom he had been in contact had tested positive for coronavirus.

Angela Merkel

Apparently, the health professional who he was injected with the common flu vaccine is the one that tested positive for COVID-19, as the German public network ZDF has advanced this Sunday, May 22, citing government sources. In the brief statement released by the Government of Germany, it is explained that in the next few days, the chancellor will undergo a test to find out whether or not she is infected with the coronavirus. In addition, the Government since it has confirmed that se will undergo a continuous evaluation to be able to control their state of health at all times.

The announcement occurred after an appearance by Merkel herself in which she has announced new measures that the German executive will take to try to stop the rapid expansion of the virus. In this way, it has been decreed that a minimum distance of one and a half meters must be maintained between people, the closure of restaurants and hairdressers has been ordered, and meetings of more than two people in public places throughout the German territory are also prohibited. at least in the next two weeks. The chancellor has stressed that “you have to reduce absolutely all contacts to a minimum”. The objective is to stop this pandemic, which is unstoppable for now, especially on the European continent, where thousands of people have already been killed.

Many familiar faces

The world of politics is experiencing the consequences of this global pandemic and it is that not a few political leaders have been affected by COVID-19. In the case of Spain, for example, the former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre tested positive for coronavirus and she is admitted together with her husband for the same virus. At the same time, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the same community, is also in seclusion since she also caught it, as did the Councilors for the Environment, Paloma Martín, and the Presidency, Eugenia Carbelledo. Along with them they also caught the leader of VOX Santiago Abascal, the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero and the head of the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias.

