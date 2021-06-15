Angela Hill and Tecia Torres rematch scheduled for UFC 265

The rematch between Angela hill Y Tecia torres It already has a PPV date.

MMA Junkie was able to corroborate that the second chapter between both Straw Weights has been scheduled for the UFC 265, to be held this August 7.

Notice

The fight had originally been scheduled for the UFC 256But it had to be postponed due to Hill’s positive for coronavirus.

Hill, number twelve in the ranking, comes from leaving his promotional record at 8 – 9 thanks to a unanimous decision victory against Ashley yoder.

The 36-year-old veteran was coming off losses followed by a split ruling against Michelle Waterson Y Claudia gadelha.

Torres, number ten, scored the first TKO of his career by finishing at Sam hughes at UFC 256.

Previously, the fighter of American Top Team had beaten Biranna van buren in the UFC Las Vegas 3.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement