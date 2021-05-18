Angela Bassett is excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Next year’s movie dedicated to Black Panther, the second installment in this franchise titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “ You will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the first film. However, Marvel at the moment has not wanted to tell much more about this project in front of which the filmmaker Ryan Coogler is once again.

The premiere is set for July 8, 2022 and filming will begin in July, so it is still too early for all those involved to know all the details of what will happen in the film. One of those people is the actress Angela bassett, in charge of giving life to Ramona, T’Challa’s mother, who is still not very aware of the Marvel movie.

In a new interview for Good Morning America, the Oscar nominee for “What’s Love Got to Do with It” has been very excited about this second film. It is obviously not the same as with the first film, but he knows that Chadwick Boseman will accompany them spiritually throughout the journey.

I am excited, as you can imagine, very excited. Of course there will be some changes, we know that we will not have our heart and soul in the center with Chadwick, but in spirit I know that he will be with us from day one to infinity.

Unlike his co-star Martin Freeman, Bassett still knows nothing about the film or read the script, but he expresses blind faith in the work that director Ryan Coogler will do, for whom he has great words:

Black Panther fans don’t have to worry about anything because we have our fearless, wonderful, visionary leader Ryan Coogler right there, you know, in the script and there directing. I have no doubt that It will be glorious, that it will be wonderful. He is a visionary, an author, he is a kind of gentle soul and encourages you in his own particular way, in his sweet, gentle, insistent way to do your best, so tI have absolute faith in him.

