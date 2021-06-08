Angela Aguilar’s white dress raises suspicions Is there a wedding? | Instagram

The comments increased after the singer Angela Aguilar, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, appeared in a photograph in which she wears a white dress that raised strong suspicions. Will there be a wedding?

It was one of the controversies that broke out after the recent photograph of Angela Aguilar in which she is shown dressed in a large white design, but what gave her the most was a veil that hung from her hair.

The photograph, which can be seen from her own Instagram account “regional music singer“He was immediately the target of various comments among which his followers questioned about a possible”wedding“or maybe a” new project “.

For many of her fans, the idea was totally crazy since Ángela Aguilar Álvarez will barely reach the age of majority next October.

In the black and white snapshot, the silhouette of Ángela Aguilar stands out, who appears with two photographs, the first, showing a white dress with some embroidered details and the second, one where the one recognized for interpreting the song “La Llorona” profiled with a veil that lights her hair.

Comments and reactions were not lacking in the pair of controversial posts:

You are going to get married and it will not be with me, it was read in one of the messages next to an emoji of tears.

How pretty my girl. Could it be that something new is coming with that dress?

What’s going on?

Are you going to get married soon? Some other of his followers questioned in the publication that added more than 23 thousand “likes”.

On the other hand, some other netizens clarified that it was possibly part of a new musical project on the part of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

So far, the “granddaughter of the Charro de México”, Antonio Aguilar has not clarified the speculations and has kept the mystery of the two photographs that some suggest are part of a new advertising strategy for new musical material.

It is not the first time that the descendant of the “Aguilar Dynasty” raises controversy with her publications, it would be last Friday when she shared a photograph in which on that occasion she showed an engagement ring on her ring finger.

So the fans hope that within the next few days, the assiduous of social networks will provide more clues to her loyal fans about the postcards since she constantly shares a lot about part of her life and projects.

Even Ángela Águilar Alvarez herself has shared photographs of the “El Soyate” ranch located in the municipality of Villanueva, in Zacatecas, where the Aguilar family currently resides.

In addition, the Los Angeles, California-born granddaughter of the newborn, Flor Silvestre, has also introduced one of her most faithful friends and companions, a horse named “Trojan.”

I remember, with the most handsome. My Trojan, Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá’s daughter shared in one of her past publications where she shows the strong affection that unites her with the animal.

The young artist ventured into the musical field at the age of only nine in 2012 with the release of the album “New Tradition”, together with her brother Leonardo.

So far, Ángela Aguilar has formed a career, despite her young age she has forged a career which is made up of various productions including 5 albums.

New Tradition (2012), Christmas with Angela Aguilar (2013), Primero soy Mexicana (2018), Baila esta cumbia (2020) and Que no se que no la música released in the same year.