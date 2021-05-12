Angela Aguilar’s violet dress, perfect for summer! | Instagram

The beautiful singer Ángela Aguilar shared a photo where she appeared with an impressive purple dress with a flower print, this will surely be perfect for the summer, so you cannot miss it.

It seems that in addition to having become a successful singer, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar He has also managed to conquer social networks, now he is already a celebrity on Instagram.

Currently the interpreter of “Tell me how you want“Beside Christian Nodal he has more than 5.9 million followers on Instagram, he also has 1,211 publications on his account, among which are photographs where he verifies that he has an exquisite taste for fashion.

Angela usually dresses quite fresh, very comfortable and has a style that anyone could like, something like cowgirl, her clothing is very Mexican style, she usually wears impressive dresses with applications and flowers of representative fabrics in her concerts. Mexico.

In her photos we see the young singer always wearing extremely comfortable and especially colorful clothes, of course some of them are somewhat tight and mark her figure perfectly.

Read also: React to Rod by meeting Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The perfect example was purple dress that he shared on his official Instagram account four days ago, this one is perfect for the summer because it is strapless, has a “V” neck, is a bit narrow at the waist and the skirt seems to be an “A” line, that is it has a bit of “flight”.

For this outfit she was accompanied by four important accessories, surely two of them are those that any woman would agree to use for this type of garment.

The first and most striking is a hat, this is a slightly more opaque olive green color, it cannot be distinguished from the perspective of the image, but it seems that the hat itself has some flowers as decoration.

It may interest you: Kings of Pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias start tour

The second accessory used a brown belt, thanks to it he managed to highlight even more his tiny and characteristic waist, the buckle of it was quite large, it could become a fashion in a few weeks.

Angela was also accompanied by bracelets and a thin necklace, these have been basic accessories among women.

The dress is purple with a blue flower print and purple stem that matches her hat, although it is something simple, the singer managed to give it personality and make it look striking.

Also read: “The dispatched” Luis Miguel rejected Lourdes Munguía That’s how it was!

In his description he wrote “Little by little” part of the lyrics of the song “Ya no vivo por vivir” interpreted by Juan Gabriel and Natalia Lafourcade, in the Photo It is leaning against a wall and the sun is giving it a little highlighting all its charm.

The publication has more than 640 thousand red hearts and among the comments moved by the beautiful image that Internet users are seeing, we find 1,891 the young woman receives proud compliments from all of Mexico and she and her family one of the most representative of Mexican regional music.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Any photograph that Angela Aguilar Share on your social networks will surely become a new favorite of your followers, because being a star of social networks and music, his popularity only grows and with this he also ends up becoming an influencer.

Thanks to this new stage in her short life, since the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty is 17 years old, she was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States, as with other Internet personalities, the young singer could achieve that part of his admirers in this cao young girls would like to follow his style of dress.