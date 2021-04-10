Angela Aguilar’s new single becomes a networking challenge | INSTAGRAM

The new one musical jewel of the talented and famous singer Angela Aguilar, is by name “Actually”, a splendid country-style theme that to this day has Internet users dancing to this splendid rhythm in all the social media.

That’s right, from the beginning of this month of April, the talented and charming youngest daughter of the iconic Mexican regional singer, Pepe Aguilar, has shared with his followers a new single, full of surprises, which has completely captivated the audience on different social networks, and which is also dedicated to all lovers.

“Actually” is the title of this new piece of music that from his launch has been a total success, something you should know is that it was composed by the iconic mexican singer Ana Bárbara and the Official video of the subject, counted on the production of Machin Records, independent record label of Mr. Pepe Aguilar.

The entertainment piece was recorded with a western theme in a small cantina in the endearing and unforgettable city of Zacatecas, where Angela showed off her best steps to the rhythm of the trumpets and guitars with a unique and Mexican choreography, which has been replicated by thousands. , at least on TikTok.

This is how the American Grammy nominee and twice nominated for the Latin Grammy, launches a totally unpublished song alone and in what way, because with a letter and a rhythm that is highly contagious, the “Princess of Mexican music” premiered, a song authored by Ana Bárbara, as we have already mentioned.

In addition, as expected, the famous young woman returns to work in tandem with her father, who was in charge of producing the song and the album that will be released later in July, an album that will include that melody that has already been played. to dance and sing to all.

The 17-year-old singer is a clear representative of the surname of her lineage and it is evident that she has very much in mind the strong genes of a family of singers, from her grandparents Flor Silvestre and Don Antonio Aguilar, and of course, through her illustrious father, Pepe Aguilar.

Ángela Aguilar demonstrates her beauty, charisma and enormous talent with the premiere of this new musical production where, it is worth mentioning that she has a northern demeanor that undoubtedly recalls her charming and also super talented grandmother, Flor Silvestre.

In this magnificent piece of audiovisual entertainment, Angela appears representing an authentic cowgirl, who apparently is the most sought after in town, which wears a denim with a top that makes her look spectacular, in addition to being made full of charming details between those that are embroidered and frets.

It is not a secret that for each of their performances, be it scenic or multimedia, the costumes worn by the famous music are totally iconic, a unique representation of Mexican folklore, and even more so when they are worn with great pride, this makes them expended. artworks.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, the same interpreter of the Mexican regional had shared a photograph through Instagram on her official profile, where only the silhouette in front of the door of the room where the story of the song occurs, a photograph lovely, by the way.

Wearing boots and cowboy hats, it was as the famous young woman told her loyal fans that she had a surprise for all of them.

To date, we have seen how her song has become a trend on different social networks, mainly on TikTok, since, on this platform, the choreography of her new single has been replicated many times, and of course, Angela since then , has placed the best interpretations in his stories.

This challenge has revolutionized to such a degree that the same author of the song, Ana Bárbara, has tried, a fact that of course enchanted thousands of Internet users and of course, the interpreter of said melody.