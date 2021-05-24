Angela Aguilar’s floral dress highlights her beauty! | Instagram

The singer Angela Aguilar again surprised her fans in a flirty photo demonstrating her beauty and glamor, she was wearing a dress that honors spring, she looked very fresh and above all charming.

Since he opened his Instagram account in 2012 Angela Aguilar She has given us beautiful photographs, not only of her, since she usually publishes beautiful scenes, just as her first publications were.

Her first Instagram post was on June 28, 2012, it was a beautiful snapshot of buildings with some floral trees, apparently the 17-year-old girl likes nature a lot, it was not until February 2, 2013 that He shared his first photo on stage, all the previous ones had been landscapes, his pet and a photo of his dad.

Also read: Flirty photo of Ángela Aguilar to celebrate 6M fans

As the months and years passed we had the opportunity to see Angela’s growth not only physical but also professional, in addition to developing an exquisite taste for fashion, with each of her presentations she appeared with impressive dresses, demonstrating her pride towards his Mexican land.

Despite being so young, the granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar Known as “El Charro de México”, he knows very well what his tastes are and what he wants, a few months ago his father the singer Pepe Aguilar placeholder image shared in an interview that her daughter was quite focused on her music and that her desire was to continue to excel even more.

This comment was made when she was questioned if the young woman was dating someone or if she had plans to have a boyfriend, surely having him would not focus on her duties, so the decision not to have a boyfriend for the moment was only hers.

It may interest you: Coquettish red swimsuit by Aleida Núñez, captivates at sunset!

Thus, Angela Aguilar has been quite active in terms of her career, we are sure that thanks to her broad sense of fashion, she could think about the possibility of launching a product or perhaps a clothing line.

Surely some of her 6.1 million followers would be delighted to acquire something that the beautiful singer and performer of “Tell me how you want“, would manage to become a true entrepreneur of fashion.

It is possible that some important clothing brand is sponsoring her due to the constant garments that adorn her beauty and stand out among her photographs, although in fact it seems that everything is her own good taste.

Also read: Do you dance ballet? Chayanne shows himself on video practicing it

A few weeks ago she gave us a snapshot where she showed a beautiful dress that had belonged to her grandmother and that she now also uses.

Like this new garment that he shared with us a day ago wearing a beautiful Flower dress In pink and some green leaves, quite tropical and fresh, this one does not have sleeves, it is strapless and as accessories it was accompanied by a pearl necklace and gold bracelets like a diva.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Her hair is tied up in a high tail, it cannot be distinguished perfectly, but it seems that she has a “donut”, so that the image looks even more tender and pleasant than it already is. Aguilar is carrying a puppy As a pug dog, it is surely one of his many pets.

“Happy with my baby” he wrote in his publication, which has more than half a million like’s after one day of its publication.

The snapshot was taken in a corridor, the perspective of the image looks pretty, Angela being in the foreground manages to stand out even though her environment is a beautiful place like all the scenarios she has shared with us in her Instagram content.