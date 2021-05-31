Angela Aguilar’s fitted dress highlights her figure

Angela Aguilar’s fitted dress makes her figure stand out | Instagram

The singer from the Mexican regional Angela Aguilar shared a video short where her beautiful figure is appreciated, this at the same time that she wore a tight gray dress with which her slender figure stood out, which surely has already conquered more than one.

The video was recently shared on his Instagram stories, in addition to this short video, some stories about his most recent participation with his father also appeared. Pepe Aguilar placeholder image, his brother and his uncle, in fact, he was promoting on his Instagram days before the event, which apparently became a success.

At the end of his most recent stories, he presumed perhaps as a closing of this day the video where he is shown with a tight gray dress a little above the knee, to disguise a little the fit of this, he was also presented with a jacket made of black leather.

Although in the video it does not appear Angela Aguilar she was wearing a pair of purple ankle boots and as accessories she wore a pearl necklace as well as a bracelet.

Read also: Ángela Aguilar is preparing for the summer with a red dress!

The beautiful and young celebrity, only 17 years old, has conquered millions with her beautiful voice, which everyone likes and she made her fans know through her stories because her fans tagged her in stories and she shared them proudly herself.

After a series of stories where he appeared interpreting some of his hits especially “Tell me how you want“who plays alongside Christian Nodal, with whom it is his moment, he became romantically associated even though he was Belinda’s boyfriend, who will soon become his wife.

It may interest you: Wears Noelia her charms charms in tight pink leggings

The event where the Aguilar family appeared was titled “Jaripeo without borders“, in it we find Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr., Leonardo Aguilar and the beautiful Angela Aguilar, but they were also accompanied by the Mariachi Zacatecano, Tomás Garcilazo, Banda Azul Tequila in

Apparently the event where they were presented ended a little after 1:00 a.m., as they also published a story where their dinner was seen which were delicious golden tacos, the video boomerang with their Grey dress shared it six hours ago, in the background we heard the song of Biig Piig – Flirt.

Also read: Georgina Rodríguez’s swimsuit is flirty and pink!

The place where she is seems to be her room, she was recording herself in front of the mirror, it could be that Angela was preparing to go out for a while, in the video we also managed to see a huge heart that she herself put in the edition.

Since Ángela Aguilar began her career as a singer, she has only grown in this characteristic musical genre, in addition to demonstrating her excellent taste for fashion and glamor that was undoubtedly inherited by the women in her family, not only with the evident beauty of which she and her sister Aneliz, her mother and grandmother Flor Silvestre possess.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Angela’s particular cowboy style has conquered her followers thanks to the fact that she puts up Mexican culture, the young woman is of Mexican American nationality, she was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

But without a doubt, Ángela Aguilar is proud of her Mexican roots and this definitely shows it to us in every opportunity she has and not only in her presentations but also in her social media posts with her flashy and colorful outfits, not to mention how impressive her dressed in their presentations and jaripeos.