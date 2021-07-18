Angela Aguilar’s brother is in mourning, for a heavy loss! | Instagram

For a few days that the members of this famous family of artists arrived from a vacation in Europe, the singer Leonardo Aguilar Angela Aguilar’s older brother shared the news that he could be considered a member of his extended “family” lost his life.

It was through a video that the young man singer And now also a celebrity published in his stories where he mentioned with his serious and sad face that one of his horses had lost his life, in turn on a YouTube channel he shared the same images so that his followers could see him as many times as they wanted .

This is because Instagram stories are usually deleted after 24 hours, this was shared on Andrea Sunshiner’s YouTube channel, this has the title: “Leonardo regrets the loss of his horse, we will share it with you right away.

The video It lasts forty seconds, in fact they were two stories together, this one was shared on July 14 and already has more than five thousand reproductions.

The name of this beautiful thoroughbred was Handsome Champion which was 1/4 of a mile, this apparently was his age that ended up taking his life, however it is just as painful, he probably already expected it, but not for that It stops hurting, despite his pain, he decided to share this news with his followers since he continually shares some of the things that happen to him and surely this was no exception.

How well do you know the whole Aguilar family is adept at animals, in the official Instagram account of the interpreter of “Actually“, on several occasions she has shared several photographs accompanied by beautiful stallions.

Thanks to his family’s history with Don Antonio Aguilar we have realized that he has always enjoyed riding and living with these equines, not for nothing they have several ranches and stables.

Precisely for this reason the young singer was saddest by the fact of having to fire a being who taught him so much, as he himself mentioned.

Leonardo shared that his horse had been trained by Don Mariano Pedreo, who is known as an icon in the charrería, which is why he had great attachment to him. Handsome Champion, as surely any other person would do with a companion or adored pet.

The 21-year-old constantly promotes his family’s ranch, as well as the beautiful stallions that are part of the Aguilar, precisely in his official Instagram account he has in his outstanding stories as a kind of “cover” the logo of his cattle ranch, which he explained in one of his Instagram posts.

Currently the interpreter of the song “One and a thousand reasons“He has almost 800 thousand followers on his Instagram account, unlike his younger sister who has more than 6.5 million respectively, surpassing both his brother and his father Pepe Aguilar.

The stories Aguilar shared were the only reference to his horse, given that the young man’s last publication on his Instagram account was 6 days ago, surely his fans immediately began to send him expressions of affection in his publication, as is as they did in the video that was shared on YouTube just 3 days ago.