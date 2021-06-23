Ángela Aguilar with a yellow dress is preparing for summer! | Instagram

The pretty singer Ángela Aguilar recently shared a photograph on her official Instagram account where she once again showed good taste in dressing, the young woman is at the forefront of fashion and she shows us it, like this flirtatious yellow dress.

At just 17 years old, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar He has proven to be quite a celebrity, as well as a dedicated and talented young star, which is inherited from the Aguilar dynasty.

A day ago he posted this Photo, in it she appears posing as a professional model and to make it happen, she is also accompanied by an excellent production team that helps her in each of the shots.

If you are an admirer of Angela Aguilar surely on more than one occasion you will have noticed that she has introduced a certain part of her collaborators, cameramen and photographers, however surely it is she who has the last word.

This yellow dress has a pattern of very small white and red flowers as well as some leaves, so it can be appreciated with the green tone, it is long sleeves and in the front it is crossed at the neck, the skirt is slightly wide without exaggeration, just a little so that it would have some “flight” as it is commonly known.

As accessories and of which they are very important because they perfectly complemented her outfit, we find a round pearl necklace, a camel-colored belt and discreet bracelets, as for footwear as a whole cowgirl decided to wear boots that go up to the knees, which have a very interesting engraving in white, are like a kind of ornaments.

To complete her look the interpreter of “Tell me how you want“She decided to paint her lips in a beautiful and striking red color, this is not the first time we have seen her with this color on her full lips, so we could say that it is her favorite shade, as for her makeup she looks quite natural, usually She does not wear heavy or overdone makeup.

As you will remember, the beautiful American-Mexican singer wears a fairly short haircut, some call it a bob style, we have already seen this look on other renowned singers and stars like her, such as Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and even a the sisters of the Kardashian Jenner clan, of course in different lengths adapting to her face.

Since Angela’s popularity began to grow, we gradually realized that she has excellent dress taste, although she is still young, her style is quite fresh and even elegant, which not many celebrities can not even show off.

Oh Angelita, don’t be so bad anymore “,” What a beautiful photo “,” There where they see it “, wrote some of their fans.

It seems that the photo was taken in one of her family’s ranches, due to the hacienda-like appearance that is immediately seen, she is leaning against the wall, near a door and in the background we see a fairly long corridor that ends with a wall and a round mirror, on the sides there are arches across the width and length that follow the same corridor until the end.

On this occasion she only decided to put a yellow heart referring to her own dress, did you know that it is said in Mexico and perhaps some parts of Latin America that the woman who wears yellow is sure of her beauty, without hesitation twice, surely Angela Aguilar feels satisfied with her figure, this because she always projects excellent energy and human warmth.