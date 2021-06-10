Angela Aguilar ?, VLA exclusive to defeat Hoy | Instagram

Over time, the Aguilar dynasty has become one of the most famous in Mexico, thanks to the legacy of Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre and their descendants. Now it is Venga La Alegría who will take advantage of the talent and popularity of the family, all to unseat the Hoy program.

VLA has announced on its social networks that someone from the Aguilar dynasty will be in the program exclusively, it was after the name of a great was revealed: Pepe Aguilar.

Apparently the interpreter of “Por mujeres como tú” will be part of a special program for Father’s Day, since it will be on the morning of TV Azteca on June 19, as announced, one day before the special date in Mexico and they indicated that their children Angela and Leonardo Aguilar would be in said broadcast.

It may interest you: She let them escape, Daniella Chávez could not contain her charms

Nowadays, Ángela has excelled enormously in the world of music and has given a fresh and innocent touch to the group genre. Although individually the young woman has no problems to shine, many knew her for collaborating with Christian Nodal on the hit “Tell me how you want.”

It may interest you: “Delicada de salud”, Verónica Castro and her strange absence

At first, many imagined there was something between Antonio Aguilar’s granddaughter and the singer; However, shortly after, the relationship with Belinda came to light.

It may interest you: Gala charms, Celia Lora in an elegant evening dress

Viewers will surely look forward to this show. Come the joy and your audience will rise considerably; however, it is expected that what happened with John Cena will not happen.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Viewers were more than upset after it was announced that the former wrestler and now actor would be in the program hosted by Laura G, Cynthia Rodríguez and his other teammates, the disappointment came when they realized that it was only a few minutes in an interview recorded by video call.