Angela Águilar: that’s how she looked when she was little, you won’t recognize her | Instagram Special

The singer Angela Aguilar takes out the trunk of memories and shows her followers on social networks a video from when she was little and surprise on social networks, because of how much has changed.

Currently, Angela Aguilar is one of the celebrities of the moment who stands out for her style and personality on social networks.. So it is not surprising how the young woman has evolved over the years.

The young Angela Aguilar in the video that she showed in her stories on her Instagram account, showed a small excerpt from an interview promoting his first musical single in 2012, titled “La chancla”. Proving that part of his charm is his natural talent.

The 16-year-old girl showed a video of a girl giving advice to women in mode “Friend realize” because he was talking about the theme of one of the songs he was promoting.

Since childhood, the singer Angela Aguilar has shown that she has a great personality and her young age began to talk about issues of love and relationships, making the video funny with the following phrase; “The flip-flop that you throw away, don’t lift it up again.”

Pepe Aguilar’s oldest daughter has fallen in love with social networks Because we have seen her grow from being a girl to becoming a young woman. Angela Aguilar, currently represents the third generation of regional Mexican music within her Aguilar family.

Her grandparents, Flor Silvestre and Don Antonio Aguilar started an equestrian show that through the years became a popular tradition. For now, the young Angela Aguilar is in search of her own voice within the musical genre.

Visit our YouTube channel

.