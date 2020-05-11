The Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar thanked her followers, whom she calls “angels”, for the acceptance and support they have given to the song Como la flor, which in less than 24 hours after its release, already has more than 400,000 reproductions .

“It makes me very happy that we can unite with music, with the love that we have, with the love that we have to dance, it is fantastic that although we are so far away, I feel so connected with all of you,” she wrote on social networks.

“I am very happy and very grateful to you because you see the video, for loving me, for following me, for supporting me, because the truth, almost, almost I feel that I do not deserve it,” continues the publication.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter commented on some details of the video clip recording of the song, which was originally performed by Selena Quintanilla: “This video was a great force. We recorded it last year, my brother Leonardo Aguilar and Erick Nieto were the people who recorded me, They kept me firm, supported me and basically made this video go well. “

“They were always behind me and it was also very funny and it can be seen through the images. I am very excited that you can see it and that you like it,” she told her fans.

The singer also thanked, that in all her social networks she has millions of followers: “I really thank you, we are already 1.4 million subscribers on my channel and on Facebook I have around two million, here on Instagram, we are three million, I cannot believe that we are so many, so many “little angels”, thank you very much, “he assured.

Angela Aguilar, who is already preparing new record material, will release a song she did with Christian Nodal in the coming months, of which they have made small advances on their respective social networks.

