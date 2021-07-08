Ángela Aguilar surprises Chiquis Rivera for her birthday



Angela Aguilar sent Chiquis Rivera a gift for her birthday.

The daughter of the ‘Diva de la Banda’, Chiquis Rivera placeholder imageHe reached 36 years of age on June 26 and did so by receiving many congratulations from celebrities, who made him know their appreciation with different gifts.

Among them that of Angela Aguilar that, although he is enjoying his vacations in Europe, She looked for a way to send Chiquis a present along with a message that moved her and that, in turn, she decided to share through her social networks.

“Even if it’s late, I hope that the advice they tell you will help you, that you find friends who help you, but that you save yourself. Cause you’re a bad ass. Happy return to the Sun! Sending love (with love), Ángela Aguilar ”, it said on the card that accompanied a flower arrangement.

In response, Chiquis thanked her friend for the detail on Instagram Stories and tagged it in his post, prompting Aguilar to share it on his profile as well.

“Some days ago I received these flowers from my beautiful Angela Aguilar. Thank you. Your message was the best ”, wrote the ex of Lorenzo Méndez.

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar She is currently touring various countries in Europe in the company of her family, which adds value to her present, since not even the distance made her forget this date.

Rivera celebrated his birthday on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur, where he enjoyed a mariachi ensemble and a lively celebration with his partner, Emilio Sánchez.