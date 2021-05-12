Angela Aguilar raises her voice for criticism for her interpretation of the Mexican National Anthem in the fight against Canelo Alvarez

The young singer Angela Aguilar was criticized for his interpretation of the Mexican National Anthem, the weekend before the Mexican boxer’s fight Saúl “El Canelo” Alvarez against British Joe Billie Saunders.

And it is that after the young Mexican singer sang the Mexican national anthem in a slower way than what is commonly done, it was criticized on social media.

They asked for a fine against Angela Aguilar



For this reason, Internet users demanded a sanction from the Ministry of the Interior against Angela Aguilar, for “altering” the tune of one of the national symbols.

Impressive. Thus the National Anthem on AT&T, sung by @angelaaguilar__ pic.twitter.com/PIGTWFHoeJ – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 9, 2021

All because the young interpreter sang in a slower tone the Mexican National Anthem prior to the fight last Saturday of the Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez against Joe Billie Saunders.

Immediately the criticism on social networks did not wait and even memes were shared.

Angela Aguilar singing the National Anthem in the #Canelo fight. pic.twitter.com/OAbBLLGRau – Omar Romo (@OmRomo) May 9, 2021

Pepe Aguilar said that his daughter “watered it”

Weekend Angela Aguilar It was a trend on social networks, but her father came out to defend her, although he recognized that he “watered her”, but that it was not to be lynched.

But that’s not all, since after days of receiving criticism, the young interpreter of regional Mexican music broke the silence and raised her voice to defend herself.

It was through the program Javier Poza, that Angela Aguilar broke the silence and defended herself from the rain of criticism she received for her controversial intonation of the Mexican National Anthem.

Angela Aguilar defends herself

The young Aguilar affirmed that this is marking her career, but it does not define her as an artist, and said that she learned a lot about it.

He acknowledged that he interpreted the Mexican national anthem In a relaxed tone, but that does not define her as an artist, and regrets that people continue to criticize her.

“I learned a lot about it. They already threw me a lot of cheek (teasing) and what follows. This does not define me as an artist, on the contrary, it defines me as an artist, how do I get out of the situation, in the sense that I had no audio, I was in a stadium of 70,000 people, “said the 17-year-old singer.

“It was an experience that helped me a lot to grow. I did get a lot out of it because I had never experienced a situation where so many people threw so much hate and bad vibes at me. I’d better turn off the cell phone. It was something strong for me ”, Angela Aguilar acknowledged during the interview with Javier Poza.

Government will not apply a fine to Angela Aguilar

According to Ministry of the Interior, Angela Aguilar did not incur in any violation in the intonation of the Mexican National Anthem, despite the relaxed tone, since she respected the letter of the national symbol, although Internet users are still outraged with the interpretation of the young singer.

Even, Juan Ortega, great-great-grandson of Francisco González Bocanegra, author of the verses of the Mexican National Anthem, affirmed that the young woman did not commit mistakes, as she did so respecting the original version.

“The original rhythm is a 4/4 time signature, that is, it is much slower than how we sing it today. At present it is sung in a 2/4 measure, when in reality it is 4/4. The pace is very similar to that of the Marseillaise, it is much slower. But it has been modified to sing it and play it much faster, but the version that Angela Aguilar sang is sung in a 4/4 time signature, which is the original version ”, according to what was published by the UnoTV site. Angela is not the first artist to unleash controversy for her interpretation of the Mexican National Anthem, since in the pass they were in the eye of the hurricane Ana Barbara, Pablo montero Y Jorge Muniz, who forgot part of the lyrics.

Angela Aguilar is one of the young promises of regional Mexican music, and she is the daughter of Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, who over the weekend went out to defend his daughter.

You can also read:

–Celia Lora shows off her attributes while enjoying the Riviera Maya

Nicki Minaj naked and with her pink crocs sweeps Instagram

–Diego Boneta joins the remake of “The father of the bride”, along with Andy García

–Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes awards in protest against the lack of representation of minorities in the Hollywood Press Association

–Ben Affleck and JLo surprise with their weekend getaway