Ángela Aguilar is preparing for the summer with a red dress! | Instagram

17-year-old singer Ángela Aguilar shared a Photo extremely flirtatious with which surely many of her followers will agree that she is more than ready for the summer, she was wearing a Red dress perfect for this summer.

The interpreter of “Tell me how you want“And now also an Instagram celebrity is always in fashion, this time she delighted her followers with a photo of a beautiful red dress that looks like a professional model.

In his official Instagram account, he has 6.1 million followers, and it was there that he shared this publication two days ago, which his followers liked a lot.

The design that she is wearing despite being long sleeves has an open back and also part of her shoulders, with some ruffles both on the back and on the cuffs of the sleeves she completed her outfit, the photo is shown from her hips upwards. what we can not see how it looks at the bottom and what is his footwear.

His look was completed with various accessories, the main one that we also noticed immediately is a short gray hat with details of tribal shapes as decoration, as well as several necklaces that are barely distinguishable.

Read also: They fight to be He-Man, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth in the crosshairs

Angela Aguilar shared a rather entertaining description, as she stated that her sister considered her as a lady to whom she called “Doña Angela”, probably because she looked like a true diva and professional model, in addition to the pose she was in, her personality also stood out and even arguably he looked a little older than he is.

The photo that the young woman shared two days ago singer It has almost five hundred thousand red hearts, it also has 1,697 to this day.

Another thing that caught the attention of her image is that Angela placed a Hashtag of the Vogue magazine, it could be possible that this photograph is part of a session for the magazine, although there is the possibility that she also referred to it only because of the pose he was doing, which could easily be worthy of appearing on the cover of this international magazine.

Read also: “Tiempo de wals”, Chayanne dances it with his daughter Isadora!

This is because the young star of regional Mexican music is shown near a planter with striking green plants, the contrast between her intense red dress and the green foliage make a most striking combination.

His brother Leonardo Aguilar replied in the comment box, he wrote “Oh if you swear”, there is no doubt that they both get along quite well, not only because of the entertaining comments that are written but also because in some of their photographs we have seen them very happy and friendly.

In addition to Leonardo, 21 years old, Angela has two more brothers. Aneliz is 23 years old and José Emiliano, who seems to be the oldest, his age is still unknown.

Also read: How much did Belinda’s ring cost Nodal? Designer reveals

Unlike Aneliz and José Emiliano Ángela and Leonardo, the youngest of the family are the ones who decided to venture into the world of music as well as composition, just like their father and grandfather Antonio Aguilar and even their grandmother Flor Silvestre who also She was an actress like her husband who played “The Disobedient Son”.

This is not the first time that the “En Realidad” interpreter shares photos worthy of a magazine cover, her good taste is immediately noticeable not only for her clothing, which could undoubtedly impose fashion in any season of the year but for the quality of its editions.