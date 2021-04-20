Angela Aguilar crosses its borders and monopolizes Times Square with her new success.

The Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar reached the screens of Times Square, New York, with her song “Actually “.

Less than a month after having released her new song “In reality”, Ángela Aguilar has received the support of her audience, which has placed this song at the top of the networks with more than 9 million visits on YouTube, where she shared the music video with a totally cowboy twist.

“Actually” means a special launch in the career of Ángela Aguilar, since the authorship of this song is from her colleague Ana Barbara, who trusted the voice of the young singer who has set a trend on international platforms and has been nominated for the American Grammy and Latin Grammy.

Through social networks, the singer showed how the promotionals of her singles look on the famous giant screens of the Big Apple.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter thanked her fans for their support, as well as her label Machin Records and her entire team.

“We are actually in NYC! Thank you my dear little angels for your support, thank you to my label Machin Records and to my entire team for this great surprise ”.

The success of ‘En Realidad’

In addition to enjoying natural beauty and talent, ‘the princess of Mexican music’ is recognized for her hard work over 17 years. His professional career began at the age of 9, when he released a song with his older brother, Leonardo, and since then his successes have not stopped growing.

