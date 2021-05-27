Angela Aguilar could have a partner, because of the photo she shared! | Instagram

The singer Angela Aguilar recently shared a Photo With which he surprised his followers, as it could be proof that he already has a partner, this news surely more than one of his fans left them more than surprised.

Since before Ángela Aguilar was born, she was already famous and a celebrity, this thanks to the popularity of her father and grandfather, the singer Pepe Aguilar and his father Don Antonio Aguilar, who was also known as “The Charro of Mexico“.

The young woman comes from one of the best known and most respected families in all of Mexico, due to her great career in Mexican cinema and regional music, it was not at all a surprise that she also decided to interpret this musical genre, the surprising thing is that it began to do it from an early age.

Also read: Venga la Alegría conductors dance like Backstreet Boys

The surprise and admiration of the netizens was that he had a beautiful and powerful voice at his young age, which was not a surprise due to the dynasty he came from.

Despite the fact that her family has a great weight in Mexican culture and music, little Angela Aguilar managed to stand out thanks to her talent, perhaps with a little support from her father. Pepe Aguilar, but mostly it was thanks to his discipline, talent and dedication.

Now what Angela Aguilar She is 17 years old and has managed to develop almost completely and has become an extremely beautiful woman, who thanks to the inheritance of Rosa Silvestre and her mother Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá is that her beauty is extremely noticeable, especially because of her tiny waist.

It may interest you: In worn jean and heel Galilea Montijo combines formality

Much has been said about the possible partners of the young woman who for the moment is concentrating on her musical projects and perhaps other extra ones like the one a few months ago, with the launch of her own doll.

For this reason, it is said that she was extremely focused on her own projects, however, the idea that she had already started dating someone would not be ruled out, especially because of the publication that she shared 22 hours ago wearing a radiant smile.

Angela affirms that she has a sweetheart and that she even loved him more than her own life, clearly she did not label anyone and neither do we see any clear reference in the image.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez shows off perfect skin and shows it off to everyone!

The interpreter of “Tell me how you want“She looks like a cowgirl, she wears light jeans, a pink tank top that fits her figure and highlights her waist as well as a hat that protects her a bit from the sun, her hair is tied up so that she does not bother a bit, the image was taken in the field, it would not be a surprise that it is one of his family’s ranches.

Although there is a possibility that she may have a partner, Angela could be talking about her loves or her horses, whom she has presented in photos on several occasions, stating that her loves are especially a black one whom she adores.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Such has been the surprise of the Internet users that its publication already has more than a million red hearts and where by the way among the 4,288 comments we find several declarations of love towards the young singer, without a doubt Angela Aguilar has stolen the heart of several with the publications he makes, where despite not showing so much skin, he has won the affection of everyone for his charisma and simplicity.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar quickly won the affection and love of her followers, who at the moment on Instagram are already 6.1 million.