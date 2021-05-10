Angela Aguilar and her controversial intonation of the national anthem in the fight of ‘Canelo’

Likewise, the young woman’s father, Pepe Aguilar, was upset with those who criticized Ángela and issued a video in which he regretted that people focused on mistakes more than good things, such as the return to mass events.

“It is very interesting what we focus on. The world is opening up, for the first time there is an event in the American continent after a year with more than 50,000 people, beating the virus, Canelo winning again, and the fucking trending topic ‘is Angela’s national anthem, “said the singer of” Por mujeres como tú “.

For her part, Angela was grateful to El Canelo and her father for the opportunity and shared moments of her return to the stage in networks. “With technical problems and slow intonations but I am so grateful. Thank you for so much support and love always,” she said. EFE