Ángel Torres has revealed that the 13,500 members of Getafe they had this season they will not pay for the subscription of the next campaign. In addition, the president of the Azulón club revealed that the rest of the money the club needs will come out of his pocket to balance the accounts of the Madrid entity.

«The 13,500 Getafe subscribers this season will have their free subscription next year in La Liga. We will not charge you. Let them know that they are not going to pay anything. My pocket pays for it », the Azulón president said in statements to Radio Marca, leaving aside the Copa del Rey or the European competition if they manage to qualify.

«I did not go to bankruptcy, I have not done ERTE and the players and the Treasury are up to date. We are not left over, but even so I take a risk and, if there is not, I put it out of my pocket, “added Ángel Torres with great force.

Getafe chief executive officer, who refused to let his team play in Milan after confirmation of the epidemic, said he has received UEFA thanks. “I’ve got UEFA to congratulate and thank me, congratulate me from Inter Milan and the Secretary of State, when some thought they were going to hang me from the town square, “he said.

«Someone promised that Roma and Getafe would travel so that the matches would be played, but I defend my team. Someone told me that I did not know how UEFA worked »added Torres, who believes that “football is more important than people think” in relation to his return. It is a reason for joy. That there are teams that start training tomorrow I’m glad »he explained.

«If in Spanish football there are 20 infected, nothing happens. If they go to the best clinic there is. If the championship could start the first week of June, the better. Ideally, you should focus for five or six days. Thebes told me that he is going to try to find a date in these five days, “revealed the Azulón president.

In other matters, Ángel Torres trusts that the clubs that have gone to a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) “cannot sign” in this transfer market. “It would only be missing if someone who has gone to an ERTE takes a player from Getafe paying 20 kilos. It just doesn’t make sense, ”he said.