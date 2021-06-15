Ángel Romero puts Paraguay at the top of Group A

Jun 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM CEST

.

Midfielder Angel Romero appeared on the scene this Monday at minute 65 and in a quarter of an hour he guaranteed a resounding and unappealable victory for Paraguay 3-1 over Bolivia in the Copa América and incidentally the leadership in Group A completed by Argentina, Chile and the only team that has not yet been released: Uruguay. Everything was looking bad for Eduardo Berizzo’s men as 10 minutes were enough for a rival decimated by covid-19, without their top scorer Marcelo Martins Moreno, pushed by his pride, to take the lead with a penalty goal executed by Erwin Saavedra.

If Green and coach César Farías had problems to sustain the result, these increased when the curtain fell in the first half, when the 19-year-old forward Jaume cuéllar saw the first Red card of the tournament by chaining two cautions from referee Diego Haro. Holding the pressure in his own area with an emerging squad was a daunting task for the Venezuelan coach’s pupils at the Goiania Olympic Stadium.

In an interval of three minutes the Albirroja changed an adverse story and established the comeback. Midfielder Rosemary ‘Kaku’ Gamarra he equalized with a great goal in the 62nd minute and in the 65th Angel Romero, the San Lorenzo midfielder, took advantage of a rebound from emerging goalkeeper Rubén Cordano. There was still Angel to extend the advantage. A devil for the aspirations of Bolivia.

After the 1-1 draw of Argentina and Chile, Paraguay assumed command of Group A, which will return to action on June 18. The leader will rest and Chile and Bolivia will meet at the opening of the day, which will close with the classic between Argentina and Uruguay.