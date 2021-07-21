Angel Numbers and Meanings in Numerology, Angel Numbers Chart

You’re walking home from a great night at a party where you met someone you really like. You’re thinking about them and what could come from the spark. In the midst of your contemplation, you spot a license plate that starts with the numbers 111. Your eyes widen and your heart jumps a little, because didn’t you read somewhere that repeating numbers are a “sign”? What does this mean ?! Is this a message that you and this cutie are “meant to be”?

Wait, what’s an angel number?

Well, you’re right about one thing. Repeating numbers (like 111), or numbers that appear in a significant sequence (like 1234) do mean something, and they’re referred to as “angel numbers.”

How do you see angel numbers?

Whenever you spot an angel number at a crucial moment in time (like while asking an important question, freaking out about something, or asking for a sign), you can be sure an angel just dropped you a wink and a kiss. You can see numbers anywhere — on a license plate, house number, even on the receipt for your morning iced coffee.

What do angel numbers mean?

Angel numbers are a sign from the divine (whatever you call it — God, a source, your higher self, the universe, etc.) that you’re on the right track. They’re a cosmic nudge affirming that whatever is occurring in your life is meant to be, and you’re close to a new beginning.

To get back to you and this cutie from the party, 111 on a license plate is a sign that you’re on the right track in being vulnerable and showing up for love. It’s like the universe is nudging you to keep going and telling you that you’re supported.

If you were to have seen a different number, the message might be different, because on top of the repetition itself containing meaning, individual numbers all have their own significance, too. Let’s get into it:

1

Repeating 1s are a sign of divine support. You’re moving into new phase of life and self-actualization. It’s paramount that you trust yourself and your guides.

two

Catching 2s are symbolic of a coming together of some sort — like a reunion or a new union. Seeing 2s is a message to open yourself more deeply to love and camaraderie.

3

Repeating 3s are a sign to trust yourself, your magic, and your wisdom. It’s a message to stand strong and be clear about what you want for yourself and your life.

4

Seeing 4s are a sign you need to ground yourself. You’re receiving support to get clear on your foundation. This is a time for completion and balance.

5

Repeating 5s are a symbol of transformation. You’re undergoing or are about to undergo dramatic changes, and you’re being asked to embrace the chaos.

6

Now, 6s have a tough reputation for being associated with evil (think 666), but this number just doesn’t care (cue Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ “Bad Reputation”). The number 6 will appear when you’re looking outside of yourself too much for answers. It’s a message that you need to go within. Get back to the basics and breathe.

7

Seeing 7s (sounds like a great indie band name) is your divine message to dig deeper into the spiritual and esoteric. This number is a signal to step up your spiritual game.

8

Next up, 8s are heavy-hitters, appearing when a major cycle in your life has come to an end. They mean that it’s time to let go, surrender, and trust the process.

9

The last of the single digits, 9 is a sign that you’re up-leveling and need to act accordingly. When 9s come knocking, it’s time to turn to learning and teaching, knowing that you’re supported in expanding your mind.

10

In numerology, you add digits to each other, so 10s break down to a 1 (because 1 + 0 = 1). But 10s are an extra big deal. This is the number of mastery and completion. You’ve hit the nail on the head with where you are, what you’re doing, and how you’re doing it, and the next level is on the horizon.

eleven

Yeah, you know 11:11 is “lucky” —11 is probably the best-known angel number because double digits of the same number are seen as “master numbers.” Seeing an 11 is like seeing a 10, taken up a notch. It’s a sign of ascension to new spiritual heights.

What should you do when you see an angel number?

Whenever you see any angel number, you can simply take it as a sign of support and affirmation that you’re on the right track. Angel numbers confirm our relationship with the divine — they’re a reassurance that someone or something is always listening.

So the next time you see an angel number, breathe, and then offer a little nod or a prayer of gratitude! Let it be a reminder that you are never alone, and that the divine mystery of the universe always has your back.

