Ángel Mena gives Ecuador the draw against Brazil in the Copa América

GOIANA

Ecuador broke the curse and with a laborious 1-1 draw against the ‘almost’ perfect Brazil this Sunday he got into the quarterfinals of the Copa América, in Group B that left Venezuela out of the tournament.

Simultaneously with the clash in Goiania, Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 and with 7 points qualified alongside Brazil (10), Colombia (4) and Ecuador (3) to the quarterfinals.

With Neymar on the bench, Brazil went up with a header from Eder Militao (37), but in the complement Ecuador reacted and Angel Mena (53) tied the duel.

Brazil was effective but blinked in defense and those led by Gustavo Alfaro took the opportunity to equalize and avoid leaving once again as losers of a Copa América, which only sends one team home early per series.

cmb

