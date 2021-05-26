Ángel Martín thus refers to Sergio Ramos and turns Pilar Rubio into a ‘trending topic’

Ángel Martín in his morning newscast this Tuesday. (Photo: TWITTER ANGEL MARTIN)

Ángel Martín sweeps Twitter every morning with his “morning newscast to save time” in which, as his name suggests, he summarizes the most important news of the day in just over two minutes.

This Tuesday, the comedian has made his classic review in which he has spoken about tourism, politics, health and it has been in the sports section where he has left a phrase that has led Pilar Rubio to the trending topic of Spain.

“Pilar Rubio’s husband will not go with the national team to the European Championship,” Martín said about the absence of Sergio Ramos on Luis Enrique’s final list for the 2021 European Championship, which is held in two weeks at different venues in Europe.

The Real Madrid center-back has been left out of the list and, furthermore, for the first time in history there will be no player from the white team in the Spanish National Team.

Ramos spoke on Instagram about his absence and pointed out that it hurt “not having been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover and, next year, come back as we have always done it ”.

I wish all my teammates the best of luck and I hope we have a great Euro Cup. I will cheer like one more from home ”, concluded the player from Zidane’s team.

This comment by Ángel Martín has been so applauded and so cited that it has made Pilar Rubio the sixth trending topic in Spain on Tuesday morning.

Here are some of the reactions it has provoked:

