Ángel Leal: Approval of TPS does not constitute admission to the US.

June 8, 2021

0

This Tuesday, the immigration lawyer Ángel Leal, explained in the program Say it Here with the José Pernalete Community that in order to qualify for residence in the United States, migrants must meet two fundamental requirements, among which are mainly, have legally to the country.

In the expert’s opinion, United States immigration law is clear and establishes that people with TPS must be considered as “maintaining legal status” and another that says that to adjust status, an individual in TPS must have been legally admitted. to the country.

The High Court considered this Monday that the United States Immigration and Nationality Law establishes that eligibility for permanent residence requires legal entry to the country and that TPS does not erase the fact that they entered the country irregularly.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court’s decision does not affect TPS beneficiaries who have legally entered the United States with a temporary visa and who have stayed in the country beyond their time.

0