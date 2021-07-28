Angel Higuera: New Premiere – Music News

Very well, because today we bring you the premiere of Angel Higuera that you are going to love, it is that it really has an I do not know what this song that you do not know whether to cry, or whether to repent, or whether to go on your knees to beg forgiveness to your ex or simply resign yourself or on the contrary, be happy to know that life took something from you that could hurt you even more, we really don’t know how to react … We tell you all the details here in Music News.

It turns out that Ángel Higuera recently released his new material entitled, En mi vida ”This is how good this new single is. Released on July 22, it seems that July 22 was the lucky number. And today it exceeds almost 10,000 views on the YouTube platform!

This boy is truly an excellent musician, the truth is that we are happy to be able to share this single, because he is a singer who has earned the recognition of the freelance music industry, and he has grown.

His song basically talks about that, it tells us about how hard a person must work and strive to get what they want and make their dreams come true, and that when you finally get to that point, then you should enjoy it, and of course a lot. people will be in your favor supporting you at all times, but there will be other people who, on the contrary, will defame and tell you a thousand things to defeat you, to make you fall, to be able to throw yourself and make you leave your dreams, to throw in the towel but then it is there where you must ignore all negative comments, everything constructive, go ahead, it is welcome but what does not make you grow as a person then put it aside and follow your dreams. Always follow your dreams.