Angel Gay Pride march advances towards the Zócalo

MEXICO CITY.- Members of the LGBTTTI + community who gathered in the vicinity of the Angel of Independence march towards the Plaza de la Constitución.

The route that is contemplated for the protesters to advance will be the Angel of Independence – Paseo de la Reforma avenue – Juárez avenue – Lázaro Cárdenas Central Axis – May 5 – Capital Zócalo.

Through his Twitter account, the Road Orientator recommends taking Chapultepec Avenue as an alternative.

The authorities recommend to motorists who wish to travel through areas that will have traffic cuts and detours:

Anticipate departure on time.

Plan travel routes.

Identify alternative routes to the usual one.

Consider using public transportation.

During the “43 LGBTTTIQ march”, the Secretariat for Citizen Security deployed 700 police officers supported by 50 vehicles, 31 motorcycles, three ambulances and five motorized ambulances.

The uniformed men are in charge of the security of the assistants, participants and the general public, and they keep constant visits to avoid disturbing public order and committing criminal acts.

In addition, road devices are implemented with elements of the Traffic Control Undersecretariat to guarantee vehicular and pedestrian mobility in the vicinity of the meeting points and during the routes.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **