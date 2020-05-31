This week, in the red mark, we have been able to observe, like every Triple A fighter, he took a different course. Andrade lost his title in the hands of Apollo, and what he ended up paying with everything he found on his way. Theory was beginning to triumph with the Messiah and Angel Garza had a match with Kevin Owens.

Angel Garza VS Kevin Owens

Along with Zelina, he had a great opportunity, to demonstrate, because he is the future of the red brand. come from NXT, along with his cousin Carrillo, it was time to demonstrate why he deserved to be in a place on the Raw cameras. he needed an opponent to match him.

Kevin Owens, recently beating Rollins, was clear that he had enviable status. His rival, a Latino who should know better. As soon as you make your entry, was attacked from behind, right on the knee, which made it difficult for him to apply his movements during the fight.

Like Achilles’ heel, Owens had incessant pain in his knee, caused at all times by Garza. That he knew how to play his cards well. He knew that this victory could catapult him into the leading role of the brand, and aspire to star in the program. Along with Zelina he believed until the end.

When the referee applied the count of three and observed how all the fans, some booed and others applauded, he was at his best. If we look back at all the struggles he’s had, arguably this has been the most important in his career.

The cover of Raw

the company as every week, brings out new posters promoting the fighters, and it is surprising to see heron in them. This supposes that it will take a greater role. What is surprising is that in these difficult times, sepa continue to succeed program after program.

He’s a committed fighter, so if you have a small chance to show off something big, you won’t rest until you get it. If we add, that you have on your part Zelina, an experienced woman, then we can confirm that he is a dangerous fighter.