This week on WWE Monday Night RAW we saw again how the Zelina Vega faction continues to fracture, when Ángel Garza let Andrade succumb to the enormous hands of the Big Show, but still, both are the number one challengers to the tag team championship.

Our readers have asked us for insider information about Ángel Garza and Andrade and how they are in Vince McMahon’s and creative taste. We will make an analysis of the information we have at the moment.

Ángel Garza surprises fans and high command of WWE

Ángel Garza is the current revelation of Monday Night RAW and WWE in general, because his character has managed to connect with the public (a parameter very difficult to measure these days), but in addition to all that he has earned a special affection for part of the company, always showing willingness and a good attitude to work, something that in this new generation the fighters have been losing.

It has been reported that Vince McMahon sees in Garza what he once saw in Eddie Guerrero and that the comparison is very easy but it cannot be denied. In addition, the renowned journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, reports that internally Garza is more appreciated than Andrade in the long term by WWE.

Ángel Garza’s attitude is his greatest virtue, since it has earned him great opportunities in just one year with the company, and he has also surpassed himself a lot in the ring, managing to match fighters who have practiced strong style for years.

The differences with Andrade

Garza’s success does not take anything away from Andrade, because at the moment he has managed to earn the respect of the WWE, especially for his quality in the ring, but he is held in a different place, because his character has been worked in a way totally different, with more seriousness, elegance and bearing.

Her current relationship with Charlotte and the Flair family has greatly helped her understand the business, and it has been reported that she has directly had conversations with Vince McMahon to advocate for her career. Andrade has become what his character proposes, in the “Idol”, who will be there for a long time to do interesting things.

At the moment, the plan is for them to compete for the Couples Championship, which they could even win, by which time later they would leave in rivalry, in which one of the two would shine as a technician, while the other would be the new rude of the company. This story, correctly narrated, could lead us to consolidate two figures for WWE.

