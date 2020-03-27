SPOILER: Ángel Garza Jr.’s teammate revealed at WrestleMania 36

As we previously reported, the champion of the United States, Andrade, has not been present in the recordings of WrestleMania 36 due to a rib injury he suffered last Monday on the show of WWE RAW. In the last show, Andrade teamed up together Angel Garza to defeat Ricochet Y Cedric Alexander. This would lead to the announcement of the championship match later Tag Team of WWE RAW for WrestleMania 36where would they be involved Heron and Andrade. However, it seems that the name of the latter’s replacement is already known.

This replacement would be a superstar of the yellow mark roster of WWE NXT. It would be Austin Theory. Since POST Wrestling it has been reported that Theory was presented as the replacement for Andrade to team up with Heron and fight for titles WWE RAW Tag Team. T

It is also reported that probably during the episode of WWE RAW for next week, explain the reasons for the replacement of Austin Theory by Andrade.

What do you think about this replacement for WrestleMania 36?

Current card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

