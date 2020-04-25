WWE superstar Angel Garza gives 5,000 Mexican pesos to his fans

Third-generation fighter Angel Garza is giving away 5,000 Mexican pesos ($ 200) to his followers on Instagram. The former cruiserweight champion wants to help his followers in these difficult times in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Here is his Instagram post:

PLEASE READ! I hope it is very helpful for you … it is from the heart. DO NOT COMMENT EMOJIS OR GREETINGS! ONLY INSTAGRAM Dynamics There will be 2 winners of 2,500 pesos each.

1.- They can only comment 1 time.

2.- In short words put why you need it.

3.- Ready, wait until next Saturday, May 2 to see who the winners are!

GOOD LUCK!!

Angel Garza currently plays the role of heel in Monday Night RAW, forming a stable with the champion of the United States Andrade, Austin Theory and the manager Zelina Vega. However, on social networks the Mexican fighter gives off his natural charisma and has the support of the fans who have accompanied him since its inception.

The activity organized by Angel Garza will end on Saturday, May 2, where the winners will be revealed.

