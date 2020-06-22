WWE RAW superstar Ángel Garza was recently yelled at by his manager Zelina Vega, due to his altercations with Andrade in recent weeks. Both Garza and Andrade have blamed each other for their respective loss in a RAW match. But it is Zelina Vega who seemed to be more stressed compared to the two superstars she is driving.

On RAW, we also saw Vega giving an ultimatum to both Andrade and Garza as he wants to keep them both in line and focused on capturing a belt on WWE’s Red brand. Although Andrade and Garza seem to take their warning seriously, fans can’t help but think about the future of this stable.

Hey, @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe … You’ve gone and made @Zelina_VegaWWE ​​😡😡😡😡😡 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/piLN6oVaGD – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 16, 2020

WWE Superstar Calls Zelina Vega ‘Crazy’

During his recent appearance on The Bump, Ángel Garza spoke about how they are dealing with the situation at hand when they are behind the scenes. According to the charismatic WWE star, both he and Andrade ask Zelina Vega to calm down.

In light of the recent tension between Andrade and Garza, the latter went on to say that everyone needs to relax. He believes that Zelina Vega is crazy with all the screaming while admitting that she feels the same.

“Right now, I am talking to Zelina. I’m saying, ‘Okay, you need to calm down.’ He’s screaming too much. We first have to relax and then focus on what our path is. Right now she’s crazy, but so are we. We have to wait, calm down and focus on our new path. “

Ángel Garza also discussed the possibility of winning the United States Championship

States Championship and revealed that he is not obsessed with that belt alone. Instead, he would take whatever championship comes his way, be it the United States Championship or the WWE Championship.

“I don’t think I want to focus exclusively on that championship. I think I just want the gold on my waist. It doesn’t matter what it is. Any title will shine more at Angel Garza’s waist ”. (h / t WrestlingInc.com).

Well, @AndradeCienWWE didn’t waste any time getting a closer look at this one… and @FightOwensFight is happy to take advantage! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ktUN9OfP8N – WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Angel Garza has shown great potential since coming to WWE RAW, and his alliance with Andrade and Zelina Vega has worked incredibly well for his push. While WWE has scoffed at a possible breakup of the faction led by Zelina Vega, they are expected to reconcile and come to a mutual agreement that will support each other until finally it’s time for the two to face off against each other.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Ángel Garza winning a WWE RAW title doesn’t seem far-fetched. Therefore, we may very well see Garza with the United States Championship wrapped around his waist in the near future.

