Gloria Trevi’s son uses these times of isolation to improve as an artist, composer and producer

Ángel Gabriel, son of singer Gloria Trevi, wants to achieve a successful career.

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

Angel Gabriel he pursues a goal: to achieve a successful career without the help of his mother. So you don’t waste time on anything other than musical learning during the Covid-19 quarantine.

The son of Gloria Trevi He spends day and night in his room practicing piano and looking to improve his composition, since he wants to be able to do everything by himself.

“What I want most is to make good music. I’m using this time to improve as an artist, songwriter, and producer. In the future I want to be able to say that I could do it all by myself in one whole song ”, shares the teenager.

During isolation, which he spends with his mother at his residence in McAllen, Texas, the singer prefers to stay away from negative thoughts and stay active despite the fact that there are days when he finds no inspiration.

“I am trying to think of more positive than negative things, because of these there are already many around the world. Obviously, I’m still watching the news, but I’m focusing more on music. It has been a little difficult to get inspiration, sometimes nothing comes to me, but when this happens I choose a song by another artist who is being popular and I interpret it my way, with my instruments. That helps me see how other producers do and what techniques they use to learn, “he says.

The interpreter recommends that other young people join in becoming aware of what is happening in the world and avoid leaving their homes.

“Kids should not forget about their grandparents, parents, who are the most vulnerable to complications from coronavirus, so the least they should do is save to save lives“

Angel Gabriel He released his most recent single, “Besos Menos”, on February 14, which has more than 2.2 million views on YouTube and more than 100,000 reproductions on audio platforms.

“I am super grateful to everyone, to the public, but also to my uncle Armando Ávila, who produced the song, and to Marcela de la Garza, who composed it. I am more than happy with the answer“He adds.

The young man has six other complete songs, which he hopes to publish when the health emergency passes.

