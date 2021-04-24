Ángel Gabriel, son of Gloria Trevi, talks about the criticism of his mother and her musical career – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Angel Gabriel, son of Gloria Trevi, decided to follow in the footsteps of his mother on stage and in February 2020 he launched his music careerl. Today, a year after announcing his foray into music, the young man spoke about the critics that the singer has received and assured that “people can say what they want.”

In his passage through jail, Fountain she got pregnant and many say that this son is Sergio Andrade’s. The boy, now a 19-year-old boy, was born while his mother She was in a Brazilian prison serving a sentence for kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors, of which she was acquitted five years later.

In February of last year, when he was in full promotion of his launch as a singer and during the press conference that the young man gave, he was faced with a question about his real father. Faced with questioning, Angel assured that the only father she has is the current husband of Glory, Armando Gómez.

He added that since he was 5 years old, he has seen things, and has known what is said about the interpreter of “Soledad”, but affirmed that people can say whatever they want, “my mother is chin … and the truth is I don’t care what you think, I will not change my thinking. It matters to me what the people who love me think because those who are only there to bring down are not worth it ”.

About his musical career, he explained that he has always received the support of Gloria Trevi, but his following singles he wants to do completely by himself. In addition to singing, he claims that he likes music production and composition, so he also has plans to continue down that path.

Information from: El Heraldo de México