Ángel Gabilondo, under observation for a cardiac arrhythmia

Gabilondo (Photo: FLICKR / PSOE)

The PSOE candidate in the Madrid elections, Ángel Gabilondo, is under observation at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital for a cardiac arrhythmia, as confirmed by his sister-in-law, Lola Carretero, on Telemadrid.

The socialist was getting vaccinated, according to Carretero, and “has had a cardiac arrhythmia”: “He is under observation, for now they are detecting an arrhythmia.” “Possibly stay tonight to observe him, but there is no diagnosis,” the journalist has indicated. “It seems to be fine,” he added.

″ What feeling do you have in the family? Could it have been the stress of these days, the disgust? “Inés Ballester asked Carretero, who replied:” I have no doubt. It has been a very tough campaign. Much more hostile than he would have liked. He has been very polarized, he is a man who has a way of being. You will have felt strained and tired. It could very well be a stress attack ”.

Sources from his environment have also told EFE that he is “fine” and that he recently had a medical check-up in which they detected this heart problem.

The acting president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has spoken by phone with Gabilondo “to inquire about his state of health” and this afternoon she will visit him at the hospital, according to sources in the Community of Madrid, who add that “it seems that the situation is not serious ”.

