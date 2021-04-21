Ángel Gabilondo reaches out to Iglesias and unleashes outrage

Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate in the Madrid elections, has given much to talk about after addressing directly to Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos, and assuring him that both have 12 days to win the elections.

“I also explicitly address Mónica García as Más Madrid. We add and I believe in a progressive government and I believe that we can govern ”, he began by saying at the end of the Telemadrid debate.

“And I am also writing to United We Can. I trust I can count on the support of United We Can to stop, close the way, the Government of Colón ”, he continued before settling with just eight words:“ Pablo, we have 12 days to win the elections ”.

Gabilondo’s words have had an impact because just a month ago he ruled out an agreement with Podemos. “With this Iglesias, no,” he came to say.

“The polls tell us that progressive and conservative voters are tied. That is why it is so important that Citizens say what they want to do with Madrid ”, he assured on that occasion.

After the debate, Gabilondo has stressed that he has asked for support. “I have not asked for anything else”, has qualified.

His words have now sparked reactions like these:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ayuso resorts to her old fetish word when she is cornered at the beginning of the debate

Ayuso’s gesture that has deeply outraged Iglesias: up to three times he has told him

Monastery leaves Twitter freaking out with what it has told Mónica García, who is a DOCTOR

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.