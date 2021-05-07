Ángel Gabilondo, admitted to the emergency room for a heart problem

Angel Gabilondo, former minister and candidate of the PSOE in the Madrid elections of May 4, has been admitted to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital this Thursday for a heart problem.

The medical director of the hospital, Agustín Utrilla, has assured early this Friday that the socialist candidate is already “very recovered” of the “small” arrhythmic picture, which has suffered coinciding with the day on which it has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Sources from his environment have also explained that he is okay” and that he recently had a medical check-up in which this heart problem was detected.

These same sources explain that, predictably, will spend the night in “observation” and that this Friday he will be able to leave the hospital and return home.

From the PSOE of Madrid, for their part, they point out that this type of ailments, “even if they are mild, require observation“in his age, and they ask for” prudence. “The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Jose Luis Ábalos, has confirmed at a press conference that Gabilondo “is under medical observation” and has dedicated a message of encouragement “waiting for more news.”

Ayuso visit

After knowing the news, the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has visited Gabilondo in Ramón y Cajal on Thursday afternoon. After the visit, he has assured that is “fine, quiet” and has conveyed his wish for a speedy recovery.

Gabilondo suffered the problem on the same day as the general secretary of the PSOE-M, Jose Manuel Franco, ha left his position after the bad results obtained in the elections last Tuesday.

Relationship to the vaccine

In statements to the media, the director of the hospital has transferred that Gabilondo has asked him “expressly” to state that it was not an accident, that it was simultaneous or coincidental with vaccination “.

“He is especially concerned that we put it on record,” he insisted. He has detailed that the socialist leader “is fine” and that, although he was scheduled to spend the night admitted, it is “foreseeable that, if all goes well, be a short income. “

“We hope that the evolution is favorable,” he added, while reporting that this morning when he went out to greet Gabilondo upon his arrival at the hospital to get vaccinated, he told him that “He was a little stirred.”

However, Utrilla has indicated that cannot give a complete medical report because “that is subject to a series of legal regulations”, although “probably when he is discharged they will have it”.