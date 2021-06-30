Ángel Fernández, the first signing of the ‘Ortega era’

06/30/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

On June 13, a project was put to an end which was crowned with the conquest of the long-awaited tenth Champions League, the third with Xavi Pascual on the bench.

After the inexplicable departure of the coach and manager David Barrufet, in addition to seven players (Sorhaindo, Entrerríos, Palmarsson, Mortensen, Àlex Pascual, Dolenec and Möller), it is time to focus on the new project that will have the former player of the Barça ‘Dream Team’ Antonio Carlos Ortega as coach with more new faces that will go knowing. One of them could well be his ‘second’, the legendary Swedish goalkeeper Tomas Svensson.

Angel Fernandez

The departure of Mortensen and Pascual left the left winger under lows Aitor Ariño is still recovering from the serious injury that occurred in the World Cup with the Hispanics. No sooner said than done.

With the Swedish Hampus Wanne (Flensburg) in the bedroom for next summer, the club announced yesterday the signing of Cantabrian Ángel Fernández for the 2021-22 season. He is a highly contrasted player who has played the last three years at Kielce under Talant Dujshebaev and who has been key in the recent successes of the Hispanos.

Ángel Fernández, at Kielce with Dani Dujshebaev

| INSTAGRAM

“It is a very important challenge to fight to revalidate all the titles with Barça. I am very happy to be here. I am completing stages and the highest awaits me & rdquor ;, affirmed the Santander.

“Now we have the Games, which is something you dream of since childhood, but above all I think about the titles. Winning the Champions is the dream of every player, but I am also very excited about all the nationals, because I was five years in Logroño and I was runner-up in all & rdquor ;, added the right-handed winger.

More proper names

Ángel Fernández will remain as the first signing of the ‘Ortega era’, but he will not be far from the last. The previous sports management will ‘give’ the new project a bell player, French right-back Melvyn Richardson, son of the legendary Jackson which will arrive at zero cost from Montpellier.

Waiting for the club to make effective in 2022 and also for free the agreement with one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the Danish Emil Nielsen, Argentine Leo Maciel will share the goal next season with Gonzalo after four notable bells in the ranks of Incarlopsa Cuenca.

Goal Leo Maciel will play for Barça except for surprise

| INSTAGRAM

Finally, the Luso-Cuban pivot Víctor Iturriza will not arrive (FC Porto) and a player from the subsidiary could come up to accompany ‘Ludo’ Fàbregas and Luís Frade.

And finally, Handball Arabic advanced that Barça would be interested in the Egyptian international Ali Zein, who plays for Al Ahly directed by Rafa Guijosa. He would be the replacement for Aron Palmarsson, already at Aalborg.

Xavi Pascual, to the Champions

The EHF announced this Tuesday the 16 teams that will play the next edition of the Champions League and Dinamo Bucharest led by Xavi Pascual and in which they will play Cédric Sorhaindo and Àlex Pascual is one of the chosen after receiving an invitation from the agency.

Pasqui could return to the Palau in the Champions League

| INSTAGRAM

FC Barcelona will defend the title it won on June 13 in Cologne with a fixed place just like Kiel, PSG, Pick Szeged, Vardar, Kielce, Aalborg with Aron Palmarsson, FC Porto, PPD Zagreb and Flensburg. In addition to the Romanians, Meshkov Brest, Montpellier, Veszprém, Elverum and Motor have received an invitation.