Angel face: this is how the protagonist looks today

Carita de Ángel premiered in 1999 being one of the great successes of children’s soap operas in Mexico. The little protagonist of that time; Daniel Aedo He was just 4 years old when he made his great leap to fame by starring in a project as successful as this soap opera.

At present the actress and now singer is 25 years old and after so long giving life to the character of Sweet Maria, today, Daniel Aedo He has a professional career as a singer and musician with three musical themes released on all platforms and a spectacular beauty.

However, this is not the only talent of the actress, since in addition to singing, she is also a composer of her own music, plays the guitar and continues with his acting work. The last time he made an appearance on television was with a small participation in the series. “As the saying goes, Wedding Veil and Woman real life cases.”

While on their social networks As on the Instagram platform, she has a fan base of more than 400,000, while on her Tik Tok account, she has shown that she has not had a talent for music since she was little.

In addition, in recent interviews such as the “Top 5” Show, he confessed that while starring in the soap opera “Angel Face”They ran her from kindergarten, because a mother complained that she was not going to school because she was going to record, so they had to run her and her parents were forced to take private classes.

“Once it was over “Angel Face”I returned to normal school and managed to go a few hours and then to record“ Long live the children ”. Story Daniela Aedo. However, it was at school that he discovered his true passion for music and playing guitar, so he went to study music in the United States. At present, Daniel Aedo She is the author and interpreter of the songs “Frágil, Tinta negra y Invisibles”.

