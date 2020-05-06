What appeared to be a tremendous signing in the summer of 2014 in England, ended up being one of the biggest disappointments in British football. The Argentine Ángel Di María arrived at Manchester United in mid-2014, after a rather controversial departure from Real Madrid, with the aim of getting United to become the protagonist of local and international football.

After her complicated and difficult time with the team directed at the time by Louis van Gaal, Jorgelina, the wife of the ‘noodle’, spoke about how difficult it was to live in Manchester for both her and the footballer who currently plays for PSG .

“I didn’t like anything at all. People all skinny, neat, weird. You are walking and you don’t know if they are going to kill you or what. The food is gross. All the great porcelain mines, and I as a runner and never made up ”, affirmed the couple of Di María, a player who during his time at United did not leave a good memory among the fans.

Di María, in past interviews, accepted that his adaptation to England was not complicated, both personally and in football, as it was a rather difficult moment in his sports career.

Finally, his wife recalled the moment in which the Argentine midfielder informed him of the decision to sign for United: “Ángel one day came and said: This proposal from Manchester came out. Perhaps we are going to be a little better because of security … I warned him that not even fart, that he was going alone. ‘Yes Yes. We’re leaving, he answers me. ‘ There was a lot of money, even after the Spanish came out to tell us peseteros. And yes we were! If you work in a company and the competition comes to tell you that he pays double, you will run away ”.

Di María, only lasted a year in England wearing the Manchester United shirt, and scored four goals in the 32 games he played. At the end of the season, the offer of PSG would give him and his family a sigh and a relief, since the career of the Argentine midfielder would return to a good course, upon arrival at the Parisian team.

