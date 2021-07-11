Ángel Di María and his historical bites: already two titles thanks to that play

Ángel Di María took advantage of a tremendous failure by Renan Lodi and, after a directed control, the ball was served for his left leg, which with a caress and a bite, above Ederson, scored the solitary goal with which the Albiceleste was crowned .

And it is that the Fideo had already done it:

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Argentina played the football final against Nigeria, at minute 58, Di María made a hat to goalkeeper Ambuze Vanzekin and scored the only goal with which they hung the gold medal of the modality in the event held in Asian territory.

Now, as if it were an omen of life, Angelito, again dispatched with a ‘sombrero’, which undoubtedly means one of the most important goals in the history of Argetina, since they kept the title, in the historic stadium Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro, in which par excellence is the sacred place of the Brazilians.

It also means a lot since it is the first trophy that Lionel Messi lifts with his team. During many years of playing with his national team he had never won anything; this July 10 will go down in history since the curse was broken.