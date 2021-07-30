in Sports Ángel David Rodríguez and Chema Martínez analyze the Spanish options in athletics – Athletics video by Explica .co July 30, 2021, 12:36 pm Athletics Ángel David Rodríguez and Chema Martínez analyze Spanish options in athletics Eurosport’s athletics experts, Ángel David Rodríguez ‘Pájaro’ and Chema Martínez, analyze the Spanish options at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 00:01:30, 27 minutes ago See more Previous article A new class of memory cells to remember faces Next article Sex and Love Horoscope, Week of July 30, 2021