Thousands of comments and instant likes added to the latest publication of Angel Correa, who had a touching gesture with his mother. Marcela fights cancer and the figure of Atlético Madrid shared a photo in which she shows shaved hair in honor of her mother.

“There is no truce for your enemy on the battlefield, they can touch your body, but your soul is untouchable, although they tear your flesh, your Faith is unbreakable. They will not steal who you are, your spirit is stronger. You have won this war ”, was the message that accompanied the image. It is a fragment of the theme of the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee, Yo contra tí, which refers to the first-person fight against the disease.

The former San Lorenzo transformed worry into energy to transmit forces to his mother, at a delicate moment due to the coronavirus pandemic that affects elderly patients, sick people or those with low defenses to a greater extent. Furthermore, Madrid is one of the cities with the highest number of positive cases at present.

“You are our warrior we love you ma”, concluded the 25-year-old from Rosario with a heart.

This is one more obstacle in the life of Correa, who suffered the physical loss of his father at the age of 10, when he became the financial support of his family due to the salary provided by a representative. In addition, at the time he was transferred to Atlético from the Cyclone, a heart anomaly was detected that left him out of the courts for several months. After having heart surgery, he returned to activity.