The eccentric veteran (73 years old) Ángel Cappa again took out the verbal whip and criticized Atlético de Madrid and the game of Diego Pablo Simeone, who since joining Atlético de Madrid is not a saint of his devotion precisely because of his style of game..

05/15/2020 at 18:39

The last volley came on the Fox Sports Radio microphones. “I would never go to see Atlético de Madrid, I prefer other football,” said the Argentine. “But I respect it”.

“The problem above all is the message. To say that the only thing that is worth is to win … that message is disastrous for football. Also, if that is true, Atlético de Madrid has only won in the last five years is a Europa League, “added Cappa.

Angel Cappa He believes that Atlético de Madrid’s style should be much more offensive. “There are teams that try to deserve the result. There are other teams that try to see if the rival is wrong. I prefer teams that try to deserve the win,” he explains.

Diego Pablo Simeone He has won seven titles since his arrival at Atlético de Madrid: a League, a Copa del Rey, two Europa League, two European Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup, but his style continues to drag defenders and detractors, as in this case, staunch.

