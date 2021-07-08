Ángel Cabrera, two years in prison for domestic violence

The Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, champion of the Masters and the US Open, has been sentenced to two years in prison for domestic violence. His sentence will be immediately launched in a facility for prisoners guilty of crimes related to alcohol and domestic violence.

Cabrera has not played since September 2020 and is in Brazil, where the trial was open. He was arrested earlier this year in Rio de Janeiro before being extradited to Córdoba last month following the accusations of Cecilia Torres, his ex-wife.

The champion of US Open 2007 and Masters 2009 He also faces six other charges of domestic violence. These accusations were made in 2014 by his ex-wife and at least one other woman.